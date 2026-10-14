Fire damages three railway coaches at Rajanukunte yard

CH NEWS BENGALURU Three railway coaches parked at the Rajanukunte railway station yard on the outskirts of Bengaluru were damaged in a fire on Wednesday morning. No casualties were reported. The fire broke out in the yard, triggering concern in the area. After receiving information about the incident, fire and emergency services personnel rushed to the spot and launched firefighting operations. According to railway officials, the coaches were being used for mock fire emergency drills conducted by the Railways. They had been parked in the yard for several days and were not on railway tracks. No one was inside the coaches when the fire broke out. The fire reportedly started on a small scale but spread rapidly, engulfing three coaches. Two of them suffered extensive damage. Officials from the Bengaluru Division of South Western Railway visited the site and inspected the affected coaches. The exact cause of the fire has not yet been established. Railway authorities are investigating whether a technical fault or another factor led to the incident. The fact that the coaches were being used for mock emergency exercises and were unoccupied at the time helped ensure that no lives were lost. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.