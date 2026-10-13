FIR registered against 20 activists over Somanna car gherao

CH NEWS, SHIVAMOGGA Police have registered a suo motu FIR against 20 Youth Congress and NSUI activists for allegedly surrounding Union Minister V. Somanna's car and displaying black flags on B.H. Road in Shivamogga on Monday. According to police, the incident occurred when Somanna was travelling from the city's private bus stand towards Parekh Vinayaka Mall to attend a private event. The activists allegedly surrounded the moving vehicle, displayed black flags along with Congress and NSUI flags, and raised slogans against the BJP-led Central Government. They also reportedly attempted to block the minister's vehicle. Police personnel intervened immediately and removed the protesters from around the car, clearing the way for the minister to continue his journey. Following the incident, police registered a case against the activists involved. The case was filed at Doddapete Police Station in connection with the alleged obstruction and protest. Assistant Sub-Inspector Syed Imran of Doddapete Police Station lodged the complaint, based on which the FIR was registered. Police are investigating the incident and the actions of those involved in the protest. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.