FIR filed against Reliance, Blinkit and Zomato officials

MUMBAI Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against a Reliance Consumer Products director and nine others following a Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) crackdown on the alleged diversion and sale of expired, damaged and rejected food products. The operation resulted in the seizure of food stock worth Rs 48.09 lakh across Thane and Pune districts. The FIR was registered at Shanti Nagar police station in Thane under relevant provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. Those named include senior officials and employees associated with Reliance Consumer Products, Reliance Retail, Blinkit and Zomato Hyperpure, alongside disposal agency operators and local suppliers. FDA sources said coordinated inspections were conducted at multiple locations between October 14 and 15. Seized stock included products worth over Rs 24 lakh at a disposal yard in Bhiwandi, around Rs 4.92 lakh at a Reliance Consumer Products warehouse in Vadpe, and nearly Rs 7.81 lakh at a Zomato Hyperpure facility in Usatane. Preliminary investigations indicated that food products intended for destruction were allegedly diverted through disposal agencies, unlicensed sorting yards and brokers before being supplied to retailers. Officials reportedly found discrepancies in disposal records, including mismatched quantities and inconsistent consignor and consignee details. Certificates claiming destruction had allegedly been issued without adequate verification. Expired and leaking products were also reportedly found displayed for sale at an unlicensed retail outlet in Bhiwandi. The FDA deployed seven teams to conduct inspections, seize stock, collect samples and record statements. Authorities prohibited the movement and sale of the seized products. Following hearings on October 15, licences of five establishments were suspended, while operations at four unlicensed premises were stopped. The investigation concerns alleged food safety violations, and the allegations against those named in the FIR remain subject to legal proceedings.