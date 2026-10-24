Farmers threaten Karnataka Bandh over sugarcane demands

CH NEWS, Belagavi Sugarcane farmers have warned of a Karnataka Bandh on October 27 if their demands are not addressed at a meeting convened by Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar in Belagavi on Oct 26. Chunappa Pujari, state president of the Karnataka State Farmers' Association and Hasiru Sene, announced the warning at a press conference in Belagavi on Saturday. He expressed hope that the meeting with sugar factory owners and farmer leaders would produce a favourable decision. Pujari demanded that the state government provide an additional payment of Rs. 1,000 per tonne of sugarcane to farmers, describing it as a potential “sixth guarantee.” He also sought an allocation of Rs. 500 cr to prevent alleged irregularities in sugarcane weighing at factories and called for the appointment of a commissioner to the Sugar Commissioner's office in Belagavi. As part of the protest, farmers will begin a symbolic agitation at Gurlapura on Oct 25. Pujari said they expected the Chief Minister's meeting to resolve their concerns, but warned that failure to meet their demands would lead to an intensified agitation and a statewide bandh the following day. He alleged that sugar factory owners had failed to resolve the demand for a higher price over the past nine years. He also pointed to the severe drought and the financial difficulties faced by farmers. Pujari urged sugar factories to commence operations by October 27 if they had positive announcements for growers. He said farmers and members of the public might have to take to the streets if their demands remained unaddressed. The October 26 meeting is expected to be crucial in determining the next course of action by sugarcane farmers in Karnataka.