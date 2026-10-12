Farmers reject ₹2,500 drought relief in Dharwad

Dharwad Farmers from several villages in Kundagol taluk have rejected the Karnataka government's ₹2,500 drought relief and demanded compensation of ₹50,000 per farmer. Protesting against the government's relief amount, farmers staged a demonstration in front of the Dharwad Deputy Commissioner's office. They criticised the assistance as inadequate to meet even the basic costs of seeds and fertilisers during the drought. In a symbolic protest, farmers holding ₹500 notes offered to contribute an additional ₹500 to the government's announced relief amount, taking the total to ₹3,000. They said they were even ready to borrow money to pay the amount to the government if it faced a financial shortage. The protesting farmers said it was unfair to provide such a small amount to those who work hard to feed the country. They argued that farmers needed substantial financial support to recover from crop losses and manage the impact of drought. The farmers demanded that the government immediately provide ₹50,000 in drought compensation to every affected farmer. They said the announced ₹2,500 relief was insufficient to address the financial distress faced by agricultural families. Warning of an intensified agitation, the protesters said they would lay siege to Vidhana Soudha, the state legislature building, if their demand was not met. They also announced plans to launch a 'Barakolu' protest, involving a whip or stick as a symbol of agitation, on October 26. The farmers urged the state government to reconsider its relief package and announce adequate compensation without delay. They warned that the agitation would continue until the government responded to their demands.