Farmers, Dalit groups call for statewide protests against SIR on October 23

CH NEWS BENGALURU Farmers’ and Dalit organisations in Karnataka have called for statewide protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, announcing a Janata Rally on October 23 to “save democracy”. The organisations announced the decision at a press conference in Bengaluru on Monday, saying demonstrations would be held at district headquarters across the state, modelled on protests at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Actor Prakash Raj, who addressed the press conference, announced the support of farmers’ and Dalit organisations for the campaign against SIR. He condemned the alleged restrictions on protests in Delhi, accusing the authorities of turning the capital into a “police city”. Raj said young people were taking to the streets against the education system and the SIR process, with farmers and Dalit organisations joining the movement. He alleged that protesters, including young people and women journalists, had faced police excesses. He also claimed that restrictions were imposed on demonstrations at Jantar Mantar and that protesters were prevented from taking out marches with the national flag. Recalling earlier farmers’ agitations, Raj alleged that force and tear gas had been used against protesters before the government withdrew several bills following their movement. He warned that public anger against the government was growing. Farmer leader Badagalapura Nagendra demanded the immediate cancellation of SIR and called for a transparent, impartial process for appointing the Chief Election Commissioner. He demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging political influence in the appointment. Nagendra questioned why protesters were being denied permission to demonstrate at Jantar Mantar. He said farmers and progressive organisations would unite to oppose the Centre’s policies through protests across Karnataka, including village-level demonstrations modelled on Jantar Mantar. The campaign comes amid opposition allegations of irregularities in electoral roll revision. The Election Commission has also ordered a Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls in 17 states and Union Territories.