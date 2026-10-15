Farmers continue padayatra towards Hubballi

CH NEWS, Hubballi Farmers continued their padayatra towards Hubballi on Thursday, remaining firm on their demands despite the Centre’s decision to form a committee to address their concerns. The protesters have refused to give up their agitation and are continuing their march, seeking concrete action from the authorities. The Centre has constituted a committee to examine the farmers’ demands. However, the move has not convinced the protesting farmers to withdraw their agitation. They have maintained that their concerns must be addressed through appropriate measures. The ongoing padayatra has brought the farmers’ demands into focus, with the protesters continuing their journey towards Hubballi to press for a resolution. Their decision to continue the march indicates that the formation of a committee alone has not been sufficient to end the protest. The farmers are seeking a response from the authorities on the issues raised during their agitation. They have remained determined to continue their movement until there is progress towards addressing their demands. The Centre’s decision to establish a committee is expected to provide a platform for examining the issues raised by the farmers. However, the protesters have continued to insist on their demands while the process moves forward. The march has emerged as a significant development in the ongoing farmers’ agitation in Karnataka. The continuation of the padayatra despite the committee’s formation reflects the gap between the government’s proposed approach and the protesters’ expectations. Further developments are likely to depend on the committee’s proceedings and the response of the authorities to the farmers’ concerns. For now, the protesters remain on the move towards Hubballi, determined to continue their agitation. The farmers’ march and the Centre’s committee formation have kept attention focused on the demands, with a resolution yet to emerge. The situation remains ongoing as the protesters await meaningful progress on their issues.