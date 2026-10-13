Farmers block highway, demand Rs 5,500 per tonne of sugarcane

CH NEWS VIJAYAPURA Farmers staged a road blockade at Yalagur Cross near Almatti in Vijayapura district, demanding that the sugarcane price be fixed at Rs 5,500 per tonne and their long-pending demands be fulfilled. The protest was organised under the leadership of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha Hasiru Sene following the failure of a meeting of farmers in Delhi to resolve their demands. The protesters urged the government to implement the recommendations of the M.S. Swaminathan Commission to ensure remunerative returns for farmers. They also demanded that the Union government procure 100% of the ethanol produced by sugar factories. Further, they sought an increase in the price of sugar from Rs 30 to Rs 60 per kg, arguing that better returns were necessary to address the financial difficulties faced by farmers. Raising slogans in support of the farming community, the protesters called on the authorities to intervene and resolve their concerns. They stressed that farmers needed fair prices for their produce amid mounting agricultural costs and other challenges. The blockade disrupted traffic on the busy highway, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded in long queues on both sides of the road. Commuters faced considerable inconvenience as traffic movement was affected during the protest. The farmers reiterated their demand for immediate government intervention and concrete measures to safeguard their livelihoods and ensure better returns for sugarcane growers.