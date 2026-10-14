Ex-Minister accuses Ugrappa of professional jealousy

CHITRADURGA Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Minister Raju Gowda has strongly condemned the controversial remarks made by former Member of Parliament V.S. Ugrappa targeting renowned Kannada film star Kichcha Sudeep and his legion of fans during the state-level Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka Jayanthotsava held in Chitradurga. Addressing a press meet in Kodekal town of Yadgir district, Raju Gowda lashed out at the veteran Congress leader, characterizing his choice of words and dismissive tone toward the actor as deeply disrespectful and politically motivated. The controversy erupted during the birth anniversary celebrations of the legendary ruler Raja Veera Madakari Nayaka. As actor Sudeep arrived at the venue and fans erupted into loud cheers and slogans, Ugrappa—who was speaking on stage—grew visibly irritated by the boisterous reception. In a direct public challenge, Ugrappa remarked that true leadership required more than drawing mass applause, demanding to know where popular figures stood on critical social issues like reservation struggles. Raju Gowda fiercely defended the actor, attributing Ugrappa's outburst to underlying jealousy over the massive public adoration and the dramatic entrance Sudeep made by helicopter. Emphasizing Sudeep's three-decade-long journey in the film industry, Gowda noted that the actor had achieved pan-India stardom entirely through his own relentless hard work, dedication, and artistic merit without the backing of any political godfather or influential mentor. He asserted that cultural icons and artists transcend narrow boundaries of caste or politics and belong to society at large. Directing sharp political counter-criticism toward the Congress party, Gowda questioned their moral authority to lecture others on social justice or community reservations, pointing out past legal setbacks concerning quotas. He warned that utilizing public cultural platforms to berate respected artists sets a dangerous precedent and cautioned that political figures would be held directly accountable if fan communities reacted with public outrage. Concluding his scathing rebuke, Raju Gowda demanded that V.S. Ugrappa issue an immediate and unconditional apology to Kichcha Sudeep for attempting to tarnish the dignity of a beloved public figure.