Ex-gang leader faces maximum penalty of life in prison 

Las Vegas A former gang leader was set to be sentenced on Tuesday for orchestrating the 1996 drive-by shooting death of hip-hop star Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas, capping the lone prosecution of a long-unsolved murder that shaped the golden age of ‌rap music. Duane "Keffe D" Davis, 63, found guilty of first-degree murder in August, was scheduled to return to a Las Vegas courtroom facing a maximum penalty of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Davis has said he would appeal his conviction. Until Davis' 2023 arrest, the killing of Shakur, shot dead in the passenger seat of an SUV driven by his record executive, Marion "Suge" Knight, had stood for nearly three decades as one of America's most notorious cold cases. The murder, which silenced one of rap's most commercially successful and influential artists, heightened the image of violence permeating 1990s hip-hop culture while stoking the ⁠infamous East Coast-West Coast "gangsta" rap feud of the era. Despite Davis' conviction, the question of who pulled the trigger in the fatal shooting of the 25-year-old rap legend has never been conclusively decided. Davis was tried and convicted for hurriedly masterminding the murder to avenge the beating of his nephew by Shakur and members of the rapper's entourage inside the MGM Grand casino on the Las Vegas Strip on September 7, 1996. The clash at the casino stemmed from hostility between two Los Angeles-area street gangs — the South Side Compton Crips, of which Davis was the self-described leader, and Mob Piru, which was associated with Shakur, Knight, and their music label, Death Row Records. Members of both groups were in Las Vegas to see a world heavyweight title boxing match that night between Mike Tyson and Bruce Seldon. Within hours of the casino brawl, Davis ushered his nephew and two other associates into a white Cadillac and went looking for Shakur and Knight, determined to ‌settle scores, ⁠according to an account Davis later gave police in an unrelated investigation and that prosecutors cited during his murder trial.