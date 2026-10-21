Evil traits must be eradicated, says MP Basavaraj Bommai

CH NEWS, Gadag Former Chief Minister and MP Basavaraj Bommai said Vijayadashami was an occasion to overcome negative qualities such as anger, hatred, jealousy and arrogance and follow the path of righteousness. He was speaking at the inauguration of the main entrance and the Kalasarohana ceremony at the Gramadevi Dodda Dyamavva Temple near Court Circle in Lakshmeshwar. He offered prayers and sought the blessings of the Goddess. Bommai congratulated the temple management committee for undertaking renovation work on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami. He said the nine days of Navaratri symbolised the victory of good over evil. Referring to the story of Ravana, he said that despite possessing great power, Ravana was destroyed because of his character flaws. He added that wealth and power should not lead to arrogance. Instead, people should consider them gifts from God and use their abilities to serve society. He said human beings possessed both good and bad qualities, and it was important to recognise and overcome their weaknesses. People should strengthen their virtues and seek the blessings of the Goddess to lead righteous lives. Bommai also highlighted the importance of village deities in protecting communities and preserving traditions. He said the efforts of Vimalarenuka Veera Muktimuni Swamiji over the past 20 years were now helping Mukti Mandira develop into an important centre. Speaking about his association with the Guru from Kaladagi, Bommai announced that he would contribute Rs. 20 lakh from his MP's fund for the temple-related work, to be released in two instalments. Recalling his relationship with senior leader Ganganna Mahantashettar, he stressed that public representatives must remain committed to their responsibilities and ensure that public funds and assets were protected from misuse. He urged everyone to uphold honesty, discipline and public service while working for the welfare of society.