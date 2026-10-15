EPFO extends September return filing deadline to October 31

CH NEWS BENGALURU The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has extended the deadline for employers to file electronic challan-cum-returns (ECRs) for September 2026 from October 15 to October 31, allowing additional time following a revision in the wage ceiling. The wage ceiling was increased from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000, effective September 17. Consequently, employers must calculate contributions to the Employees’ Provident Fund, Employees’ Pension Scheme and Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance scheme using the applicable wage ceilings for the respective periods. Meanwhile, eligible establishments seeking retrospective regularisation of exempt provident fund trusts under the EPFO’s Amnesty Scheme, 2026, have until December 28 to submit applications.