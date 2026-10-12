Ensure no eligible voter is left out of electoral rolls’

CH NEWS, RAICHUR MLA Basanagouda Daddal has urged Booth-Level Agents (BLAs) to work responsibly to ensure that no eligible voter is deprived of their right to vote during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Addressing a meeting of Congress Booth-Level Agents from the Raichur Rural Assembly constituency in the city, Daddal issued instructions regarding the SIR process and the final electoral roll. He stressed the need to protect voters’ rights and create public awareness about the revision process. The meeting also discussed preparations for the Legislative Council elections, with an emphasis on coordination among party workers to ensure the smooth execution of election-related activities. In view of the forthcoming Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat elections, Daddal called on party leaders and workers to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level. He stressed the need to build a strong presence in every village, ward and booth across the constituency. He also urged local leaders and workers to improve coordination, understand public grievances and expectations, and expand outreach among people. Party functionaries were advised to plan election-related activities systematically and assign responsibilities to workers well in advance. Congress district unit President K Shantappa, block Congress Presidents, senior party leaders, office-bearers, workers and booth-level agents attended the meeting.