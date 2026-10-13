Ellyse Perry re-enters top 10 ODI batters

DUBAI The latest update to the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's Player Rankings reflects the sweeping dominance of the Australian national team during their ongoing home One Day International (ODI) series against Bangladesh. Capitalizing on a powerful start that has secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match bilateral campaign under the ICC Women's Championship umbrella, several key Australian players have made massive upward strides across the batting, bowling, and all-round standings. Veteran all-rounder Ellyse Perry headlines the changes for the batting group, climbing two spots to re-enter the elite top 10 rankings. Perry's consistent poise and ability to anchor the innings continue to anchor Australia's formidable top order. Meanwhile, rising star Georgia Voll made one of the most eye-catching leaps of the update, surging eight places to claim 28th position following her exceptional match-winning contributions in Brisbane. In the bowling department, Annabel Sutherland and Megan Schutt cemented their status as two of the world's premier wicket-takers. Sutherland, who delivered a sensational spell of four wickets complemented by an unbeaten 25 runs in the opening fixture at Allan Border Field, climbed to fourth place among bowlers and 17th in the batting charts. Veteran pace spearhead Megan Schutt also advanced two positions to secure fifth place in the bowling rankings following her clinical four-wicket haul in the second encounter. Despite trailing in the series, visiting Bangladesh side members found positives through individual milestones. Captain Nigar Sultana Joty jumped 11 places to share 24th position in the ODI batting list, while teammate Sobhana Mostary climbed 11 spots to share 35th place. Concurrently, the latest rankings captured stellar T20I performances from the West Indies and Zimbabwe series. West Indies legend Stafanie Taylor made a remarkable resurgence following a brilliant 64 off 39 balls that secured a clean 3-0 sweep against Zimbabwe. Taylor vaulted seven places to 40th among T20I batters and skyrocketed 29 spots in the all-rounder rankings to reach 39th. Zimbabwe's Kelis Ndhlovu and Beloved Biza also registered notable upward movements, highlighting a thriving global landscape in women's international cricket.