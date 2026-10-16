Election officials must ensure fair and transparent polling

CH NEWS, Chikkaballapura Election Observer Dr. P.C. Jaffer has instructed officials assigned to the Karnataka South-East Graduates’ Constituency Legislative Council election to perform their duties with transparency, neutrality and responsibility. He was speaking at a training programme for Presiding Officers (PROs), Assistant Presiding Officers (APROs) and polling officials at Sir M.V. Hall in the District Panchayat office on Friday. Jaffer stressed that every stage, from polling to vote counting, must follow Election Commission guidelines. He said officials must understand the rules for the current election regardless of their previous experience. He urged them to study official manuals and carefully follow the instructions given by master trainers to ensure free, fair and transparent polling. Explaining the preferential voting system, officials were told that voters must mark candidates in order of preference using numbers such as 1, 2 and 3. Marking first preference for more than one candidate or failing to follow prescribed voting rules could invalidate a ballot. Officials were instructed to guide voters appropriately, handle ballot papers carefully, maintain secrecy and verify voter identities according to the rules. Only the official pen supplied by the Election Commission must be used. District Commissioner G. Prabhu said the training would help officials gain the knowledge needed to perform their responsibilities correctly. He directed them to follow all election rules and guidelines without lapses. He also announced that the distribution of election materials, known as mustering, would take place at the district headquarters on October 22. Officials must report on time, collect and verify materials using the checklist, and reach their designated polling stations. Master Trainer Shankar Reddy explained the election process, voting procedure and duties of polling personnel. Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Dr. Y. Naveen Bhat, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. N. Bhaskar, Sub-Divisional Officer D.H. Ashwin and other election officials attended the programme.

Highlights

• Election observer Dr. P.C. Jaffer urges transparent duties • Training held for Karnataka South-East Graduates constituency • Preferential voting system requires numbers 1, 2, 3 • Official pen supplied by Election Commission must be used • Mustering and material distribution scheduled for October 22 • District Commissioner G. Prabhu directs strict rules adherence