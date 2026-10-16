CH NEWS, BENGALURU The ongoing investigation into massive recruitment irregularities managed by the state public service commission has exposed a deeply shocking administrative scandal. Federal financial investigators have uncovered a clandestine scheme where targeted candidates were treated to luxury accommodations and special exam-writing arrangements to guarantee their selection into government service. According to findings detailed by the Enforcement Directorate, corrupt members of the recruitment commission actively facilitated the testing process inside a high-end luxury hotel rather than designated examination halls. Prior to the scheduled tests, favored applicants were supplied with comprehensive answer keys. For candidates who lacked even the basic academic proficiency to copy from these prepared sheets, perpetrators devised an even more audacious strategy. Corrupt officials personally handed question papers and blank optical mark recognition sheets directly inside the hotel rooms, allowing them to complete the examination away from public scrutiny. Once finished, these illicitly filled answer sheets were quietly slipped back into the official pool. The subsequent evaluation was manipulated meticulously to avoid triggering any internal or external suspicion. Investigators discovered that this elaborate coordination allowed individuals with zero merit to bypass standard evaluation metrics completely. The gravity of the corruption came to light during detailed verification procedures conducted by federal agents. In one stark instance, investigators discovered that a selected candidate was fundamentally incapable of even writing their own name and personal address in the English language. This glaring deficiency triggered a deeper forensic audit into how such unqualified individuals successfully breached state employment channels. Financial investigators have now secured specific details regarding the luxury hotel utilized for these covert operations and have identified the key commission insiders responsible. Armed with this hard evidence, enforcement authorities have significantly intensified their nationwide probe to dismantle the entire criminal syndicate operating behind the scenes. This shocking revelation has sparked widespread public outrage, intensifying political demands for sweeping structural reforms and immediate legal accountability across all state-level recruitment boards.