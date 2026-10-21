DyCM Parameshwara flags off grand Tumakuru Dasara Ambari procession

CH NEWS, Tumakuru Deputy Chief Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara flagged off the grand Jambu Savari procession in Tumakuru on Vijayadashami as part of the 11-day Dasara festival, organised on the lines of the famous Mysuru Dasara celebrations. The procession began at Town Hall Circle, where Parameshwara offered prayers and floral tributes to the Nandi Dhwaja and the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari placed inside the ceremonial Ambari. Elephant Lakshmana, brought from Madikeri, carried the Ambari through the city. Two other elephants, both named Lakshmi, from Nonavinakere Kadasiddheshwara Matha and Tumakuru Karibasaveshwara Matha, accompanied Lakshmana during the procession. Festival celebrations were further enriched by the participation of deities from more than 50 temples across the city. Bullock carts and police horses also joined the procession, attracting the attention of spectators. More than 25 cultural troupes presented traditional art forms, including Yakshagana, Veeragase, Hulivesha, Kamsale, Kolata, Kathakali, Chende Vadya, Nashik Dhol, Garudi Gombe and Keelu Kudure. The performances showcased Karnataka’s rich cultural heritage and entertained the large crowds gathered along the route. Despite the scorching sun, Parameshwara participated in the procession along with elected representatives, district officials and members of the public. Thousands of people gathered on both sides of the roads to witness the celebrations. MLAs T.B. Jayachandra, Jyothi Ganesh and Kannika Parameshwara, former minister Sogadu Shivanna, Deputy Commissioner Shubha Kalyan, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Ashwija and Superintendent of Police K.V. Ashok attended the event. Other officials, including Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. N. Thippeswamy, Additional Superintendents of Police Gopal and Purushotham, and City Corporation Commissioner Shubha, were also present. The grand procession highlighted Tumakuru’s cultural traditions and brought together residents to celebrate Vijayadashami with devotion and enthusiasm.