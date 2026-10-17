Drought threatens Karnataka's economy, GST revenue

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Karnataka is currently facing one of its worst agricultural crises in history, with 226 taluks officially declared drought-affected due to the failure of monsoon rains driven by the El Niño effect. Estimated losses across the state have already crossed the alarming mark of 70,000 crore rupees. Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara has warned that this widespread rural distress is not only devastating farming communities but is also casting a dark shadow over the state's financial stability and Goods and Services Tax revenue. The collapse of agricultural activity has sharply reduced rural consumption and household purchasing power. Because village markets rely heavily on seasonal crop yields, the drop in spending is slowing down commercial activity across rural sectors. Tax experts, including Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry committee chairman B.T. Manohar, point out that this downturn will inevitably ripple through industries connected to rural supply chains, leading to a natural decline in overall tax collections. This financial strain comes on top of the heavy implementation costs of the state's flagship five guarantee welfare schemes, compounding challenges for the administration. Despite these growing hurdles, government data shows that the state collected 45,708 crore rupees in GST during the first six months of the fiscal year up to September. Collections fluctuated across months, with figures standing at 8,947 crore rupees in April, dropping through the summer, rising again to over eight thousand two hundred crore rupees in July and August, before sliding by nearly eight hundred crore rupees in September. While upcoming festive seasons like Dasara and Deepavali may temporarily boost urban retail spending and short-term revenue, officials remain cautious. The state government has set a target of 1,25,000 crore rupees in commercial taxes for the current budget, but the prolonged rural drought poses a severe test to achieving this goal. Authorities are currently reviewing emergency measures to bolster revenue streams and mitigate the wider economic fallout across the state.