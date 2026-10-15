Drought pushes rice prices up by ₹2,500 per quintal

CH NEWS, Koppal Severe drought conditions in Karnataka have triggered a sharp rise in rice prices, increasing the burden on consumers. Wholesale prices of several varieties have surged by ₹2,000 to ₹2,500 per quintal over the past 15 days, while a shortage of paddy has forced several rice mills to suspend operations. In Koppal district, rice from Gangavathi is supplied to domestic and international markets. However, traders are struggling with limited stocks amid uncertainty over the upcoming kharif harvest. Wholesale prices of Sona Masuri rice have increased from ₹6,000 to ₹7,500 per quintal, while RNR and steam rice have risen from ₹6,500 to ₹8,500. Kolam rice prices have climbed from ₹7,500 to ₹10,000 per quintal. Traders said the shortage was linked to poor harvests over the past few years and uncertainty over this season’s paddy production. One trader, citing 35 years of experience in the rice business, said he had never witnessed such a steep price increase. The situation is also serious in Davanagere district, where the retail price of rice has reportedly risen from ₹45 to ₹75 per kilogram. Of the district’s 60 rice mills, only 10 are currently operating, according to the report. Delayed rainfall and the non-release of dam water for paddy cultivation have discouraged farmers from planting the crop. Existing paddy stocks in many mills are expected to last only about a week. Mill operators said fresh supplies from the Krishna river basin were necessary to resume normal operations. Limited paddy production in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana has added to concerns over availability. With supplies tightening and the next harvest uncertain, traders fear rice prices may remain high, putting further pressure on household budgets.