Drought-hit paddy production pushes up rice prices

CH NEWS, RAICHUR A sharp decline in paddy production due to inadequate rainfall, water scarcity and severe drought conditions has pushed up rice prices in Raichur district, raising concerns over the growing financial burden on consumers. Raichur, one of Karnataka’s major rice-producing districts, is known for its Sona Masuri and RNR varieties, which are in high demand across South India and are supplied to states such as Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. However, this year’s inadequate rainfall and shortage of irrigation water have affected crop yields, reducing the availability of new-season paddy and driving up market prices. According to market sources, rice prices, which generally range between Rs 4,000 and Rs 5,000 per quintal, have witnessed a significant increase. Paddy prices have also climbed to between Rs 6,500 and Rs 8,000 per quintal. With production falling short of expectations and demand remaining strong, prices are likely to rise further in the coming days.

Thippanna Maram, General Secretary of the Raichur Rice Millers Association, said the reduced availability of water in the Tungabhadra Dam, coupled with intense heat, had affected the supply of irrigation water to paddy fields. As a result, crop yields have declined, while uncertainty continues over the outcome of the upcoming harvest. He said, prices of new-season rice had already increased and were unlikely to decline in the immediate future unless paddy production and market supplies improved. Consumers were already struggling with rising prices of essential commodities, including jowar, wheat and tur dal, adding to the pressure on household budgets. Drought-like conditions in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have also affected the rice market by disrupting production and supply. In Telangana, farmers are reportedly selling their produce in other states due to the difference between government-fixed prices and prevailing market rates. This trend could further influence rice availability and prices across several states. Urging the government to intervene, Maram suggested releasing existing government rice stocks into the open market through a tender process to improve supply and help stabilise prices. He said timely intervention could ease the pressure on consumers and ensure the availability of rice at affordable rates. With drought conditions threatening agricultural output, concerns are growing that continued rainfall deficits could affect the next harvest as well. Consumers are now looking to the government for effective measures to check rising rice prices and prevent further hardship for ordinary households.