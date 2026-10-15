Drought casts shadow on rabi crop sowing

CH NEWS, YADGIR Farmers in Shahapur taluk, already hit hard by the failure of the southwest monsoon, are facing another setback as the absence of rain threatens rabi crop sowing. Even 10 days after the rabi season began, there has been no sign of rainfall, leaving farmers uncertain about the next agricultural season. Farmers in rain-fed areas generally cultivate white jowar, chickpea, pearl millet, maize, safflower and groundnut during the rabi season. Timely and adequate rainfall is usually sufficient to support white jowar cultivation. However, the prevailing dry conditions have raised fears that the rabi season, too, may follow the disappointing course of the kharif season. The Agriculture Department is supplying groundnut and chickpea seeds at subsidised rates to encourage sowing. However, a severe lack of moisture in the soil has discouraged farmers from taking up cultivation, with many reluctant to visit RaithaSamparkaKendras to obtain seeds. Farmers in irrigated areas have begun sowing in some places, but the prospects remain uncertain. The soil has become as hard as iron due to the lack of moisture, making it difficult to expect a good yield. If groundwater levels fall further and borewells dry up, the situation will become even more serious, said farmer Sharanappa. The situation is also worrying in the Krishna command area, where the availability of canal water for summer crops remains uncertain. According to the decision of the Irrigation Advisory Committee, canal water is scheduled to be supplied until the first week of December, after which the release will be stopped. This could leave farmers without irrigation water for rabi and summer crops. An engineer at the Bhima River Project's administrative office at Bhimanayakagudi said conserving water for drinking purposes was the immediate priority. Canal water could be released again if unseasonal rainfall improves reservoir storage, the engineer added. Meanwhile, Assistant Director of Agriculture Sunil Kumar Yaragol said, farmers had been advised against sowing groundnut and other rabi crops due to inadequate soil moisture. With rainfall remaining elusive and irrigation prospects uncertain, farmers in Shahapur are facing growing concerns over crop losses, reduced yields and mounting financial difficulties.