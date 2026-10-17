Dingaleshwara Swamiji urges farmers to fight unitedly

CH NEWS, Haveri Dingaleshwara Swamiji of Shirahatti Fakireshwara Math has extended his support to sugarcane farmers undertaking a padayatra demanding a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their produce. He urged them to remain united and continue their struggle until their demands are fulfilled. Farmers from Haveri district began their march from Guttala in Haveri taluk on Friday and stayed overnight at Hukkeri Math in Haveri city. On Saturday, a meeting was held at the math, where Dingaleshwara Swamiji and other seers participated. The Swamiji flagged off the march as farmers proceeded through Haveri’s main streets towards Hubballi. Addressing the gathering, he assured farmers of his support and encouraged them not to abandon their agitation. He called for a uniform price for sugarcane and alleged that the Centre was treating South India unfairly. He claimed that while the government procured 80 per cent of ethanol produced in North India, only 20 per cent came from the South. He said farmers and sugar factories were not receiving due importance. The Swamiji also criticised the formation of another committee despite the existing Swaminathan Committee report. He alleged that the move was intended to weaken the farmers’ agitation rather than resolve their concerns. He urged political parties to stay away from the movement and asked both the state and central governments to fulfil their responsibilities. Recalling the ‘Barkol’ agitation held 20 years ago, he said the farmers’ demands must remain the priority, regardless of political affiliations or criticism. He also condemned attempts to discredit farmers’ organisations and called for meaningful action to address their grievances. The Swamiji reiterated that farmers should continue their peaceful struggle with unity and determination until justice is delivered and a fair price for sugarcane is ensured.