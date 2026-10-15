DGP Alok Kumar seeks correction in state’s submission to SC

CH NEWS BENGALURU Karnataka DGP (Prisons) Alok Kumar has urged the state government to correct its submission before the Supreme Court, disputing a claim that a CBI investigation is pending against him. In a letter dated October 5 to Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, Kumar sought urgent intervention, saying the submission opposing his appointment as head of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was factually incorrect. The Supreme Court on October 1 stayed the Karnataka High Court’s September 21 order constituting the SIT to investigate alleged irregularities in Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) recruitment. The state government had opposed Kumar’s appointment, citing an alleged pending CBI investigation into telephone-tapping allegations from his tenure as Bengaluru Police Commissioner. Kumar said the CBI had filed a closure report in the case, which was accepted by the CBI Special Court on February 13, 2024. He added that the complainant had not objected to the closure. He also said the state government had decided in May 2023 that no departmental inquiry was necessary against him after examining his representation. A show-cause notice and chargesheet issued on May 9, 2025, were subsequently quashed by the Central Administrative Tribunal chairman on October 14, 2025, following a split verdict at the tribunal’s Bengaluru Bench. The state government challenged that order before the High Court, which declined to grant a stay, Kumar said. “Therefore, as on today, no CBI investigation/enquiry or departmental enquiry or proceeding is pending against me in relation to the matter referred to before the Hon’ble Supreme Court,” Kumar wrote. He also clarified that he had neither sought appointment as SIT chief nor expressed a desire to lead the team. He asked the chief secretary to ensure that the government’s affidavit placed accurate facts and relevant court records before the Supreme Court.

Alok Kumar clarification

• Letter dated: October 5, 2026 • Addressed to: Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh • CBI closure report: Accepted on February 13, 2024 • SIT order: September 21, 2026 • Supreme Court stay: October 1, 2026 • Issue: Alleged KPSC recruitment irregularities

Why the SIT appointment is contested

The Karnataka High Court constituted an SIT to investigate alleged irregularities in KPSC recruitment, including appointments of veterinary doctors and allegations involving the daughters of KPSC chairman Shivashankarappa S Sahukar. The Supreme Court stayed the SIT order on October 1 after the state opposed Kumar’s appointment. Kumar has asked the government to place relevant official records and court orders before the apex court.