Delhi plans 1 lakh smart streetlights to improve women's safety

NEW DELHI Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday interacted with female student representatives from colleges across the capital to discuss women's safety, campus security and public transport, announcing plans to install approximately one lakh smart streetlights to address poorly lit areas around educational institutions. During the meeting at Mukhyamantri Jan Seva Sadan, Gupta assured students that their concerns and recommendations would receive priority attention. The proposed streetlights will be connected to the Integrated Command and Control Centre. Under an Annual Maintenance Contract system, agencies will be required to repair non-functional lights within a specified timeframe. The government will coordinate with local bodies and college administrations to identify locations requiring additional lighting. The Chief Minister also directed officials to establish an active coordination channel, including a dedicated WhatsApp group connecting student representatives with administrative and police officials. She urged students to use emergency helpline 112 during distress situations. Representatives from institutions including Lady Shri Ram College, Gargi College, Daulat Ram College, Jesus and Mary College, Maitreyi College and Bharati College attended the interaction. Students called for safety audits of vulnerable locations, increased deployment of women police personnel, regular patrolling near student hubs such as Mukherjee Nagar and Siri Fort Road, and accessible Pink Booths. They also sought improved Delhi Transport Corporation and University Special bus connectivity for off-campus colleges, regular stops, regulated e-rickshaw services and stronger security around paying guest accommodations. They stressed that safety measures should enable women to move freely rather than restrict their participation through curfews. Reaffirming the government's commitment, Gupta said, "Direct dialogue is the bedrock of sensitive and accountable governance." She added that the concerns highlighted the need for secure campuses and seamless mobility, enabling women students to pursue their aspirations and contribute fully to society. The proposed measures aim to strengthen coordination between students, police and authorities while improving safety and accessibility across educational hubs in the capital.