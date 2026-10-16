Decade old fraud uncovered: 52 Health staff suspended

CH NEWS, BENGALURU In a stunning exposure of systemic public sector fraud, 52 Group-D staff members working within the state health and family welfare department have been placed under immediate suspension. These employees had successfully infiltrated the government workforce a decade ago by submitting thoroughly fabricated Secondary School Leaving Certificate mark sheets across various districts in the Kalyana Karnataka region. The massive recruitment scam dates back to March 2015, when an official notification was released to fill numerous vacant Group-D positions across regional healthcare facilities. A mandatory eligibility requirement for these roles was the successful completion of 10th standard examinations. Following a selection cycle, final lists were published late that year, and formal appointment orders were issued by June 2016. For nearly 10 years, these individuals quietly drew government salaries while stationed at various district hospitals and primary health centers. The elaborate deception began to unravel following a formal complaint filed in 2003, triggering a comprehensive internal audit and credential verification. Investigators discovered that candidates who originally secured as low as 230 marks had used forged documents to artificially inflate their academic scores to an impressive range between 560 and 586 out of a total 625 marks. Even more brazenly, the departmental probe revealed that official verification letters purportedly issued by the educational examination board to authenticate these mark sheets were entirely counterfeit. Following the confirmation of widespread fraud, formal notices were dispatched to the accused personnel under a late September government directive. Because the employees failed to offer any credible or satisfactory explanation defending their academic credentials, the department initiated severe disciplinary actions. Authorities cited grave dereliction of duty and the criminal creation of falsified public documents. In addition to their immediate suspension, strict legal instructions have been handed down to respective district health officers. Officials must file formal criminal cases against every implicated individual and pursue thorough police investigations to uncover any external forgery syndicates that may have facilitated the decade-long deception. This major crackdown highlights an aggressive administrative push to cleanse public institutions of fraudulent workers and protect the integrity of state employment systems.