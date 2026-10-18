Death sentence for rape and murder of 9-year-old girl welcomed

Mysuru Urban Development and Mysuru District In-charge Minister Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah welcomed the verdict of a special POCSO court sentencing a convict to death for the rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl in Mysuru. Expressing deep sorrow over the horrific incident, the Minister said the rape and murder of the innocent girl near Nagalakshmi Temple in Ittigegud on October 9, 2025, had shocked the conscience of society. The First Fast Track Special POCSO Court in Mysuru pronounced the death sentence against the convict, Karthik alias Garadi, on October 17. The court also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh and ordered compensation of ₹13.50 lakh to be paid to the victim’s parents. Appreciating the swift action taken by Mysuru City Police, the minister said the police had acted promptly, arresting the accused within 24 hours of the case being registered. He congratulated the investigating team for conducting an effective investigation into the grave crime and bringing the case to its judicial conclusion. He said the victim's family was enduring immeasurable pain and that no compensation could ever make up for the loss of the innocent child. He expressed solidarity with the bereaved family. The State Government accorded the highest priority to the safety of women and children, he said, adding that the government was committed to preventing atrocities against them and ensuring that those responsible for such heinous crimes received stringent punishment in accordance with the law. Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah stressed that the government, police department and society must work together with a shared sense of responsibility to ensure the safety and protection of children.