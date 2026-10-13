DC warns of action against hospitals denying snakebite first aid

CH NEWS MANGALURU Deputy Commissioner H.V. Darshan has warned of strict action against hospitals that turn away snakebite victims without providing essential first aid and simply refer them to other medical facilities. Chairing a meeting on snakebite prevention and reviewing fatalities in the district, Darshan stressed that immediate treatment is crucial in such emergencies. He noted that delays in receiving adequate medical care had contributed to deaths in cases where hospitals referred patients elsewhere without administering even basic treatment. The Deputy Commissioner directed the District Health and Family Welfare Department to issue notices to hospitals found guilty of such lapses. He said all Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in the district were equipped with medicines and facilities to provide initial treatment for snakebites. He advised people to take victims to the nearest PHC without delay. Darshan also instructed the health department to intensify public awareness campaigns and ensure that information on snakebite prevention and emergency response was shared during Gram Sabha meetings. District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr H.R. Thimmaiah said the State government had recently declared snakebite a notifiable disease. Consequently, all hospitals and clinics are required to report every snakebite case to the health department. District Surveillance Officer Dr Naveen Chandra Kulal presented figures showing an increase in reported cases. The district recorded 365 snakebite cases in 2023, followed by 625 cases and four deaths in 2024, and 752 cases and five deaths in 2025. Up to September 2026, the district had reported 527 cases and four deaths. Wenlock District Hospital Superintendent Dr Shivaprakash, representatives of private hospitals and officials from allied departments attended the meeting. The Deputy Commissioner emphasised that timely first aid and prompt access to treatment must remain priorities in preventing avoidable snakebite deaths.