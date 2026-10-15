DC Ramya directs election officials to follow rules strictly

CH NEWS, Chitradurga Deputy Commissioner S. Ramya has instructed election officials and staff to perform their duties carefully and responsibly to ensure the smooth conduct of the Karnataka Legislative Council biennial election from the Karnataka South-East Graduates’ Constituency. She stressed that no lapses should occur during the electoral process. She was speaking at a training programme organised at Tarasu Rangamandira in Chitradurga on Thursday for Presiding Officers (PROs), Assistant Presiding Officers (APROs), polling personnel and micro-observers ahead of the October 23 election. She said every stage, from polling to counting, was important and must be completed in accordance with election rules. Officials were asked to remain alert and prevent confusion at polling stations. Ramya said proper training and awareness were essential for conducting elections effectively. Master trainers would use simple PowerPoint presentations to explain procedures, while participants were advised to listen carefully and study the election manuals available on the official website. Additional Deputy Commissioner B.T. Kumaraswamy explained the preferential voting system followed in the graduates’ constituency election. Voters can rank candidates according to their preferences by marking 1, 2, 3 and so on. However, a vote is valid only when the first preference is marked correctly. Marking the number 1 against more than one candidate will make the vote invalid. Kumaraswamy also stressed the importance of maintaining ballot secrecy and closely monitoring ballot boxes. He referred to previous instances of ballot papers appearing on social media after elections and instructed polling officials to prevent such incidents. Only the pen supplied by the Election Commission must be used for voting, and every voter’s identity must be verified. S. Nagabhushana, DIET Principal, ex-officio Deputy Director and master trainer, conducted the training session. Sub-Divisional Officer Dr. K.J. Kantaraj, Election Tahsildar Bibi Fathima, Chitradurga Tahsildar B.M. Govindaraj, polling officials and micro-observers attended the programme.