DC orders greater awareness of atrocities prevention act

CH NEWS, Chitradurga Deputy Commissioner S. Ramya has directed officials to create greater awareness about the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in conflict-prone areas to prevent incidents affecting vulnerable communities. She issued the instructions while chairing the quarterly District Vigilance and Monitoring Committee meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s office on Tuesday. Ramya said officials must immediately visit locations where conflicts are reported, listen to victims’ grievances and arrange necessary relief. She stressed the need for prompt action, coordination with police and strict maintenance of law and order. She instructed officials to conduct regular taluk-level grievance meetings and directed police stations to hold meetings with SC/ST community members on the third or fourth Saturday of every month. District Superintendent of Police Kushal Choukse said he would review these activities monthly. He added that rowdy-sheeters were being identified according to government procedures and their lists revised annually. Ramya also emphasised that atrocity victims should receive priority under Scheduled Caste Plan (SCP) and Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) benefits offered through departments, boards and corporations. The administration has submitted a proposal to the High Court seeking a special court for faster disposal of atrocity cases. Committee member Prashanth Kumar urged the government to consider extending constitutional safeguards similar to Article 371A to Challakere and Molakalmuru taluks to protect local tribal traditions. Officials also discussed preserving sacred bulls and indigenous cattle practices through registration, fodder and veterinary support. Between April and October 10, the district recorded 74 atrocity cases, including 59 involving Scheduled Castes and 15 involving Scheduled Tribes. Victims have received ₹62 lakh in compensation. A separate proposal seeking ₹1.02 crore for earlier cases was submitted, of which ₹20 lakh has been released, Social Welfare Department Deputy Director Mallikarjun said. Zilla Panchayat Chief Planning Officer C.S. Gayatri, other district officials and committee members attended the meeting. Members also called for more frequent police grievance meetings to ensure timely assistance and strengthen protection for affected communities.

Highlights

• DC S. Ramya directs strict atrocity awareness measures • Police stations to hold monthly SC/ST grievance meetings • District records 74 atrocity cases from April onward • Victims receive sixty-two lakh rupees in compensation • Proposal submitted seeking court for speedy trials • Members seek tribal safeguards for specific taluks

Chitradurga cracks down on banned plastic use

The Chitradurga City Municipal Council conducted a drive against banned plastic use on Wednesday, following instructions from Deputy Commissioner S. Ramya. During the operation, officials imposed fines of ₹5 on members of the public found carrying daily-use items in banned plastic bags. They also created awareness about the harmful effects of plastic and encouraged residents to carry reusable cloth bags from home. The team inspected commercial establishments and shops across the city, seized banned plastic items and collected fines. A total of ₹4,810 was collected from 31 individuals during the drive. Environmental Engineer Jaffer Saab, Health Inspectors Rukmini, Heena Kausar and Jayaprakash, Dafedars Lingaraju and Suresh, and civic workers Manjunath, Muthu and Nijalinga participated in the operation. The council urged the public and shopkeepers to avoid banned plastic and cooperate with efforts to keep the city clean.