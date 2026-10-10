DC directs police action over highway complaints at night

CH NEWS, MANGALURU Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Darshan H.V. has directed the police to take appropriate legal action against reported cases of harassment and alleged illegal activities along national highways at night, following complaints from the public. He issued the instructions while chairing a meeting of the District-Level Coordination and Monitoring Committee for Gender Minorities at the Deputy Commissioner’s office. The DC said the police should first counsel transgender individuals reportedly gathering along highways at night and create awareness about the complaints and concerns raised by motorists. He instructed officers to take strict legal action if the reported problems continued despite these efforts. During the meeting, representatives of local transgender organisations alleged that some individuals arriving from other states were involved in illegal activities, affecting the reputation of the local transgender community. They urged the police to investigate the complaints and take action wherever violations were established. The meeting also reviewed welfare and rehabilitation measures for gender minorities in the district. Officials said a list of 15 individuals without housing sites had been submitted to the Mangaluru City Corporation for consideration. Arrangements were also being made through the Women’s Development Corporation to provide financial assistance for self-employment. According to a recent survey, 96 gender minority individuals were registered in Dakshina Kannada district. Officials said eligible individuals could apply for comprehensive rehabilitation assistance through the Seva Sindhu portal. Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Narvade Vinayak Karbari, Women and Child Development Department Deputy Director Sridhar, representatives of transgender organisations and senior officials from various departments attended the meeting. The discussions focused on addressing public complaints while continuing welfare, rehabilitation and employment support for gender minorities in the district. At a Glance • Key Authority: Deputy Commissioner Darshan H.V. leads meeting. • Primary Issue: Nighttime harassment and illegal highway activities. • Action Mandate: Prioritize police counseling before strict enforcement. • Target Group: Transgender individuals gathering at night.