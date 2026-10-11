Dasara, Once a king’s festival, is now a people’s celebration: Seer

Mysuru: The world-famous Mysuru Dasara-2026 got off to a colourful start atop the Chamundi Hill in Mysuru on Sunday. During the auspicious time, Abhinava Gavisiddeshwara Mahaswamiji of Gavimutt, Koppal announced the opening of the ten-day Dasara festival in the presence of Chief Minister D.K.Shivakumar and a host of guests. This year, the special attraction has been the congregation of over 200 seers belonging to various mutts and also leaders of various religions. Speaking on the occasion, the seer said from a royal celebration to a grand festival of the people, Mysuru Dasara has evolved into a vibrant expression of Karnataka’s rich cultural heritage, unity and collective spirit. The splendour of the festival was made possible by the tireless efforts of thousands of people working behind the scenes. Mysuru, renowned as the cultural capital of Karnataka, a city of palaces and a symbol of cleanliness and discipline, continued to preserve a glorious historical legacy through Dasara. “I am not a great personality to inaugurate Dasara. I have come to the abode of Goddess Chamundeshwari with a prayer that the lamp lit by great personalities should never be extinguished. I pray to the Goddess for good rains and bumper crops, happiness for farmers, and peace and prosperity for the people,” he said. Ethics must triumph over caste Describing Dasara as a confluence of the past, present and future, the Swamiji said society should be built on ethical values rather than caste identities. Treating every human being with love and dignity was the true essence of humanity. The philosophy of Kayakave Kailasa — work is worship — propagated by Basavanna in the 12th century continued to serve as a guiding principle for society. Recalling the contribution of the Mysuru royal family, the pontiff said the Dasara tradition could not be separated from the history of the erstwhile rulers. He highlighted the contributions of visionary leaders who promoted development, including the generation of electricity at Shivanasamudra and initiatives aimed at improving farmers’ lives. The sacrifice of Queen Kempananjammanni, who pledged her jewellery to support dam construction, remained an inspiring example of commitment to public welfare. The people of Karnataka have a long tradition of respecting saints, honouring valour and responding to love with love. Recollecting the extraordinary service of Siddaganga seer Shivakumara Swamiji, he noted that at a time when raising even ten children was difficult for many families, the seer provided food and support to thousands of students. Karnataka’s progress, he said, had been shaped by the sweat of farmers, the toil of workers, the knowledge of scientists and the prayers of saints. Emphasising the importance of agriculture, the Swamiji remarked that despite remarkable technological advances, food could not be downloaded. “Today, technology allows us to download almost everything, but we cannot download food or curry. We depend on the crops grown by our farmers,” he said, urging society to respect farmers’ hard work and give agriculture greater priority. He also called upon governments to protect rivers such as the Cauvery, Krishna and Tungabhadra, warning that the drying up of these lifelines would plunge communities into hardship. Recalling the inspiring achievement of Harekala Hajabba, who built a school to help children access education while earning his livelihood by selling fruit, the pontiff urged people to draw inspiration from such selfless service. Everyone should contribute to the development of schools in their respective villages, as education formed the firm foundation of social progress, he said. The CM described Mysuru Dasara as far more than a religious observance, calling it a people’s festival that reflects Karnataka’s rich culture, traditions and spirit of harmony. The festival brought together people from all communities and conveyed a powerful message of peace, mutual respect and humanity. The guidance of revered seers and religious leaders played a significant role in fostering social harmony, peace and human values, he said. Mutts and religious institutions had made valuable contributions towards preserving and promoting the country’s spiritual and cultural traditions. Shivakumar said Mysuru Dasara had a long and illustrious history, with traditions dating back to the Vijayanagara Empire and subsequently carried forward by the Mysuru rulers. Today, the festival had become a symbol of Karnataka’s pride and prestige, attracting attention from across the world. “It is our collective responsibility to preserve this historic tradition and pass it on to future generations,” he said. The Chief Minister observed that Dasara provided an important platform for bringing people together and celebrating the State’s cultural and traditional heritage. He expressed hope that the festival would further strengthen peace, happiness, affection and peaceful coexistence across Karnataka. Several ministers, MLAs’ MLCs and various others were present.