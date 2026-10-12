Dakshina Kannada expands cashless healthcare network coverage

CH NEWS, MANGALURU In a major push to upgrade employee healthcare access, Deputy Commissioner Darshan H.V. announced on Monday that the Karnataka Arogya Sanjeevini Scheme (KASS) is being widely expanded to include more private hospitals across Dakshina Kannada district, guaranteeing streamlined cashless medical treatment for all state government personnel. Addressing hospital administrators and health officials during an orientation workshop held at the Deputy Commissioner’s office, Darshan instructed health authorities to ensure cashless treatment facilities are actively available in premier medical centers across every taluk as well as throughout Mangaluru city. Dr. Mahesh, Deputy Director of the Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust, revealed that 14 private hospitals in the district have already enrolled in the network, with onboarding drives actively underway for several others. He highlighted that the state has established lucrative package tariffs alongside a 15 percent incentive bonus for participating healthcare facilities. Beneficiaries require no prior referral and can secure immediate admission by presenting their KGID credentials. Under the system, hospitals must submit claims within 15 days of discharge, with payments cleared within 30 days. State Government Employees' Association District President Naveen Kumar M.S. noted that employees contribute monthly from their salaries toward the trust. He urged the swift empanelment of more tertiary hospitals, assuring that the association will actively support swift claim settlements. The briefing also reviewed the PM RAHAT scheme, which covers acute emergency care for road accident victims regardless of income bracket. Under this initiative, the Central Government provides free treatment up to Rs 1.5 lakh for the initial seven days, supplemented by up to Rs 1 lakh from the state government, offering an aggregate cover of Rs 2.5 lakh. Deputy Commissioner Darshan called upon healthcare providers to leverage these twin welfare programs to deliver urgent, life-saving care without financial bottlenecks. Hospitals warned over neglecting snakebite treatment Deputy Commissioner Darshan H.V. has ordered strict action against hospitals that refer snakebite victims without administering essential first aid, noting that avoidable delays have caused tragic deaths. Presiding over a review meeting on Monday, the Deputy Commissioner instructed health authorities to serve notices to non-compliant medical centers. He emphasized that every Primary Health Centre stocks necessary anti-venom medications, advising victims to report immediately to rural facilities. With snakebite classified as a notified disease, reporting cases is mandatory. Officials revealed that Dakshina Kannada recorded 527 bites and four fatalities up to September 2026, demanding proactive emergency care.