Cultural programs light up Madikeri Dasara

CH NEWS, KODAGU Dance and music were abuzz on the third day of the Madikeri Dasara cultural programs being held at Gandhi Maidan in Madikeri. The singing team of Bhumika Deepika and Ganesh was a real treat. Their singing, which began with the Ganpati prayer 'Ratnagarbha Ganapathim.', captivated the audience for many hours. It also succeeded in getting the audience to step up. It felt special to come down from the stage and sing. The Vidushi Kavyashree Kapil Kalakavya Natya School troupe began their dance by stepping to the song 'Shambho, Shivashambho Swayambho'. The artistes' dance to the bronze-voiced song was captivating like a needle's thread. The Swaprayathna Kalatanda of Makkandur created a unique dance form that captivated everyone. The folk songs and dances were captivating. They succeeded in creating the image of rain and harvest. Niyati Nrityaniketan troupe, Humane Friends Association, Sapna M Shesha and team, VRV and Karavale Bhagwati troupe presented diverse cultural programmes.