Crowds throng Kollur temple for Mookambika darshan

CH NEWS UDUPI Thousands of devotees are visiting the Kollur Mookambika Temple to seek the blessings of Goddess Mookambika as the annual Mahanavaratri celebrations continue until October 21, with special pujas, religious rituals and cultural programmes drawing crowds. The festival began with Nandi Puja, Ganapati prayers and the installation of the Kalash, led by temple Tantri Ramachandra Adiga. The temple premises have been decorated with electric lights and flowers to mark the occasion. On the first day of Navratri, special pujas and Suvasini Puja were performed in the evening, followed by the distribution of prasadam. Devotees participated in the rituals and offered prayers to the goddess. A series of special rituals dedicated to different forms of Durga is being performed during the festival. These include Yoganidra Durga, Devajata Durga, Mahishasura Mardini Durga, Shailaja Durga, Dhoomra Durga, Chandamunda Durga, Raktabija Durga and Nishumbha Durga pujas. Suvasini Puja is held every evening. On October 20, Mahanavami, Chandika Yaga will be performed at 6.30 am, followed by the chariot festival at 8.45 am during Vrischika Lagna. On October 21, Vijayadashami, the temple will conduct Vidyarambha, Navaanna Prashan and the victory festival of Goddess Mookambika in the morning. Shatarudrabhishek, Kalpokta Puja and Shumbha Durga Puja are also among the special rituals scheduled during the celebrations. Cultural programmes featuring artistes and troupes from different parts of the country are being held from morning until night at the Swarnamukhi Rangamantapam. K. Babu Shetty Taggarse, president of the temple management committee, said the festival would combine traditional religious observances with cultural events. He added that precautionary measures had been taken to ensure devotees’ basic needs were met. Temple Executive Officer Prashanth Kumar Shetty said thousands of devotees were expected during Navratri and Vijayadashami, and arrangements had been coordinated with the police. Security measures include CCTV monitoring, a control room and consultations with local police officer Vinay Korlahalli and District Home Guard Second-in-Command K.C. Rajesh. Temple committee members P.V. Abhilash, Mahalinga Naik, Sudha K. Dhanakshi and priest Suresh Bhat, along with organising committee members U. Rajesh Karanth, Alur Raghuram Devadiga and Surendra Shetty, participated in the celebrations. “The management committee has taken several precautionary measures to ensure that basic facilities are not disrupted for devotees visiting the temple during Navratri. K. Babu Shetty Taggarse, president of the temple management committee”