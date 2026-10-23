Conspiracies won’t succeed warns Siddaramaiah

MYSURU Breaking his silence on the unfolding political controversy, former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah firmly asserted that he initiated a formal police complaint regarding the alleged fake sting operation explicitly to unmask the conspirators and expose the truth. Speaking to the press in Mysuru, the senior Congress leader stated he harbors neither fear nor regret because he has committed no wrongdoing, emphasizing that the fabricated footage was an orchestrated attempt to blackmail and defame him now that he is out of power. Addressing the specifics of the controversy, Siddaramaiah disclosed that he has already approached a civil court to secure a legal injunction restraining the public broadcasting and circulation of the doctored video. He publicly identified Congress figure Krupa Alva and Power TV owner Rakesh Shetty as the individuals appearing in the controversial material, claiming that Shetty had admitted to creating the recording. Dismissing offers of political solidarity from rivals like Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, the former Chief Minister stressed that no personal siding is necessary as long as an impartial, transparent police investigation exposes the architects of the plot to the public.