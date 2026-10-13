Congress leaders rally behind Mohan Limbikai

HUBBALLI Political momentum for the upcoming Legislative Council election received a major boost as senior leader Dr. R.M. Kuberappa publicly urged educators and graduates to rally behind Congress candidate Mohan Limbikai. Speaking at a heavily attended press conference, Kuberappa emphasized the critical importance of uniting behind the party nominee to sustain the progressive welfare initiatives introduced by the state administration. The endorsement comes after high-level discussions between Kuberappa, the KPCC President, the Chief Minister, and Minister Satish Jarkiholi. Although Kuberappa had initially prepared to run for the seat himself and expressed brief disappointment over ticket distribution, he noted that party leadership successfully resolved internal grievances. Reassurances regarding a suitable future position convinced him to set aside personal ambitions. As a dedicated veteran party worker, he pledged to channel his full energy into securing a decisive victory for Limbikai across the region. Limbikai, addressing media personnel alongside party stalwarts including Lingaraj Angadi, highlighted that the backing of influential figures like Kuberappa and Basavaraja Gurikar has dramatically consolidated grassroots support. With four intensive rounds of campaigning already finished, the candidate reported an enthusiastic response from constituents spanning Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, and Uttara Kannada districts. Campaign leaders stressed that the Congress government's strong track record serves as the cornerstone of their platform. Key welfare achievements highlighted during the conference include providing a substantial honorarium of 42,000 rupees to guest lecturers, a lump-sum retirement payout of 500,000 rupees, and vital maternity leave benefits for female educators. Furthermore, the administration has initiated recruitment drives for 72,000 posts—including 22,000 teaching positions—while actively addressing the Old Pension Scheme and financial grants for unaided educational institutions. Voting is scheduled for October 23 from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM across 137 designated polling stations. The electorate comprises 97,398 registered voters distributed across Dharwad (35,117), Gadag (21,594), Haveri (24,648), and Uttara Kannada (16,039). Given that a significant number of ballots were invalidated in previous elections due to marking errors, candidates strongly urged voters to carefully mark the English numeral '1' next to Limbikai's name, avoiding ticks, crosses, or Kannada numerals to ensure every vote counts.