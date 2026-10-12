Congress betrayed OBCs, Dalits in reservation allocation: Umesh Jadhav

CH NEWS, KALABURAGI Former MP Dr Umesh Jadhav has accused the Congress of betraying OBCs, Dalits and other communities in the reservation allocation for Zilla Panchayat constituencies in Chincholi and Kalagi taluks. Speaking to reporters at his residence, after paying his last respects to the late Suleman Saheb, Jadhav alleged that the reservation exercise had dealt a severe blow to the political leadership of both left and right sections of the Dalit community. He questioned the Congress's commitment to social justice, alleging that OBCs and minorities had also been denied fair representation. Where is social justice, he asked. Jadhav said the taluk has a sizeable Koli population, along with Kuruba, Muslim and Ediga communities among the OBCs. He also alleged that Maratha, Reddy, Veerashaiva Lingayat and Bhovi-Waddar communities had been treated unfairly. Elections are the people's verdict. A conspiracy to deprive major communities of their rights is dangerous, he said, accusing the Congress of practising double standards by speaking about constitutional values and social justice while allegedly acting against them in reservation allocation. Several BJP leaders, including Vijayakumar Chengati, Gopalrao Kattimani, KM Bari, Shrimant Kattimani, Ashok Chavan, Chandrashetty Jadhav, Chandrashekhar Guttedar, Premsingh and Raju Pawar were present.