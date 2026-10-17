Congress Appoints 208 Observers for Nationwide Anti-SIR Campaign

NEW DELHI The Congress has appointed 208 party leaders as observers to coordinate and monitor its nationwide Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao (Save Your Vote, Save the Country) campaign against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The appointments were approved by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and announced late Friday by party general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal. The move signals the party’s intention to sustain its campaign against what it alleges is vote theft. The list includes senior leaders such as Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Avinash Pande, Prithviraj Chavan, Nana Patole, K.S. Suresh, Ashok Tanwar and Ajoy Kumar, among others. The appointed observers will work with State Congress units to oversee the campaign across clusters of districts. Their responsibilities include strengthening booth-level mobilisation, coordinating local activities and identifying organisational gaps that could affect the campaign. The party’s strategy focuses on building coordination between its central leadership and State-level organisations to expand outreach and maintain momentum against the electoral roll revision exercise. The SIR process has become a point of political contention, with the Congress raising concerns about alleged irregularities and the potential impact on voters’ rights. The party has positioned its campaign around protecting voting rights and ensuring the integrity of electoral rolls. The appointment of 208 observers is intended to provide a structured organisational framework for the campaign across different regions. Their work with State units is expected to support mobilisation and help coordinate the party’s activities at the district and booth levels. The announcement comes amid continuing political debate over electoral roll revisions and demands for safeguards to ensure eligible voters are not unfairly excluded. The Congress has not provided further details in the supplied report about the campaign’s schedule or the individual district assignments of the observers.