Cong has become a ‘Sting Operation Factory’: Chalavadi Narayanaswamy

CH NEWS, YADGIR Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, launched a sharp attack on the Congress government, accusing the ruling party of administrative failure, political infighting and mishandling key issues, including the alleged sting operation, SC/ST reservation and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Speaking to the media, Narayanaswamy alleged that the Congress had turned into a sting operation factory, claiming that the production of audio and video recordings had become a political tool within the party. He demanded a CBI investigation into the alleged sting operation, insisting that the truth must emerge irrespective of the political consequences. Questioning the Chief Minister's reported remarks about an attempt to conduct a sting operation against him, Narayanaswamy said the controversy raised serious questions about the functioning of the government and the relationship between senior Congress leaders. He alleged that even former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was not allowing Shivakumar to remain politically comfortable and referred to the release of a video in the ongoing controversy. He questioned why a stay had reportedly been sought in connection with the sting operation if there was nothing to hide. He also expressed reservations about entrusting the investigation to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) or the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), alleging that such probes could be used to protect influential people. He insisted that an independent CBI inquiry was necessary to establish the facts.

Referring to the 50 per cent ceiling on reservations, he urged the state government to immediately approach the Supreme Court and seek restoration of the enhanced quota. He also questioned the future of internal reservation, arguing that the existing arrangements had left uncertainty over the share available to different communities. Accusing Congress leaders of using Dalit leaders for political gains, he claimed that AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge had not demonstrated sufficient commitment to protecting reservation benefits.