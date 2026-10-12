Community cleanliness drive inspires Haleyangadi residents

CH NEWS, MANGALURU A massive cleanliness campaign themed "One Step Towards Cleanliness" was organized in Haleyangadi under the national "Swachhata Hi Seva" initiative by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, My Bharat Dakshina Kannada, and Haleyangadi Gram Panchayat. The event was formally inaugurated by Haleyangadi Panchayat Development Officer Sayesha Chouta K. alongside Vivek Alva, Trustee of Alva’s Education Foundation. Volunteers led an extensive shoreline clean-up spanning from the entrance of Sasihithlu Sri Bhagavathi Temple all the way to Munda Beach. Participants collected substantial volumes of non-biodegradable trash, including scattered plastics, and ensured its systematic, scientific disposal through municipal collection channels. The eco-friendly mission witnessed enthusiastic involvement from diverse community factions, including the State Award-winning Sri Vidyavinayaka Yuvaka Mandala, Sri Vidyavinayaka Rajata Seva Trust, local women’s associations, youth groups, school students, civic officials, and sanitation workers. Both the opening assembly and closing ceremonies were conducted at the Sasihithlu Sri Bhagavathi Temple premises. Recognizing this spirited civic mobilization, the Haleyangadi Gram Panchayat honored every contributing organization with appreciation certificates and mementos. By visibly clearing sensitive coastal stretches, the campaign succeeded in raising community environmental awareness, demonstrating how unified grassroots volunteerism can effectively protect nature and keep local beaches clean, healthy, and beautiful for generations to come.