‘Commerce students must develop strong financial literacy skills’

CH NEWS, Hulakoti Financial literacy and project reporting skills are essential for commerce students to succeed academically and professionally, Principal Dr. Appanna N. Hanje said at a one-day workshop organised at Sri K. H. Patil Government First Grade College. The workshop on “Contemporary Issues in Financial Reporting and Project Reporting” was organised by the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) and the Department of Commerce. Dr. F. B. Ani, Associate Professor at Government First Grade College, Annigeri, participated as the resource person and explained current issues in financial and project reporting. Presiding over the programme, Dr. Hanje stressed that financial reports help assess an organisation’s financial condition and support informed decisions. He highlighted the importance of accuracy, transparency and accountability, urging students to develop skills in analysing accounting data. He also advised them to document project objectives, cost estimates, implementation stages and expected outcomes clearly. During the technical sessions, Dr. Ani explained systematic project planning, documentation, monitoring and evaluation. He said project reports should contain clear objectives, suitable methods, financial estimates, implementation plans and expected outcomes. Proper reporting, he noted, supports decision-making, accountability, efficient resource utilisation and successful project completion. IQAC Coordinator Dr. Jitendra Jahagirdar highlighted the need to understand challenges arising from rapidly changing technology. Commerce Department Head Dr. Lakshman C. Mulgund said financial analysis and systematic project preparation were important for examinations and future careers, encouraging students to benefit from the workshop. The programme began with the watering of a sapling. Dr. Shrishavithala Diggavi welcomed the gathering, Dr. Sujatha S. Baraduru compered the event, and Shweta Palanakara delivered the vote of thanks. Faculty members and final-year B.Com. students participated.

‘Shabdamanidarpana remains a milestone in Kannada Grammar’

Sri K. H. Patil Government First Grade College organised a special lecture on “The Tradition of Kannada Grammar: Shabdamanidarpana” for the 2026–27 academic year. Dr. Sudha S. Kaujageri, Joint Director of the Collegiate Education Department’s Dharwad Regional Office, highlighted Keshiraja’s Shabdamanidarpana as a significant contribution to Kannada grammar. She urged students to understand grammar to improve linguistic accuracy and expression. Principal Dr. Appanna N. Hanje, IQAC Coordinator Dr. Jitendra Jahagirdar and Kannada Department Head Ramesh Hulakunda addressed the gathering. Faculty members and Kannada students participated.