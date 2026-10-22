CM Vijay announces Rs 30 lakh reward for Manisha

Chennai Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay has announced a cash reward of Rs 30 lakh for para badminton player Manisha Ramadass after she won a bronze medal at the 2026 Asian Para Games in Japan. Manisha secured the bronze medal in the mixed doubles SL3-SU5 category alongside Paralympic champion Pramod Bhagat. The Indian pair competed in a hard-fought semifinal against Indonesia’s Lani Ratri Oktila and Jikmat Ramdani. Congratulating the athlete through a message on his official X account, Vijay praised Manisha for her perseverance, dedication and hard work. He also extended his greetings to the Indian contingent participating in the continental sporting event. The Chief Minister said her achievement had brought pride to Tamil Nadu and the country. He added that the medal-winning performance demonstrated the importance of determination and consistent effort in achieving sporting success. Announcing the financial incentive, Vijay said the state government would provide Rs 30 lakh to recognise Manisha’s contribution and encourage her continued progress in para badminton. He expressed hope that her success would inspire young para athletes to pursue their sporting ambitions with confidence and determination. The Chief Minister also wished her success in future competitions, expressing confidence that she would continue bringing recognition to Tamil Nadu and India. Manisha’s achievement highlights the contribution of Indian para athletes at the international level and the growing recognition of their performances. The state government’s reward also acknowledges her efforts in representing India at the Asian Para Games. Vijay reiterated his best wishes to Manisha and the Indian team, hoping that their performances would motivate more young people to take up competitive sports and work towards representing the country at major international events.