CM releases the balloons to mark the opening of flower show

Mysuru Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar inaugurated the Dasara Flower Show 2026, one of the major attractions for tourists during the Mysuru Dasara celebrations, by releasing balloons at Kuppanna Park in the city on Sunday. The flower show, organised by the Department of Horticulture and the Zilla Panchayat from October 11 to 21, features a variety of floral displays. After inaugurating the event, the Chief Minister, accompanied by ministers and officials, visited the glasshouse and admired a model of Vidhana Soudha created using different varieties of flowers. Speaking on the occasion, Shivakumar said this year's flower show had been designed around the theme of democracy, featuring thousands of flowers. He expressed happiness that the exhibition reflected the spirit of democracy, stating that protecting democracy was also one of the objectives of his government. A major attraction A floral replica of Vidhana Soudha has been created inside the glasshouse using two lakh red roses, 4,000 chrysanthemums and 25,000 units of green foliage, making it a major attraction for visitors. Other attractions include a floral model of a small clock tower outside the glasshouse, a display promoting voter awareness and a floral portrait of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, among several other exhibits. Urban Development Minister and Mysuru District In-charge Minister Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Animal Husbandry and Sericulture Minister C. Puttarangashetty, MLAs K. Harish Gowda, Anil Chikkamadu and Darshan Dhruvanarayan, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Development Corporation Chairman C. Narendra and district officials were present.