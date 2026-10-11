CM inaugurates Dasara Wrestling tournament

Mysuru Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar inaugurated the traditional wrestling tournament organised as part of the Mysuru Dasara 2026 celebrations by patting the wrestlers on their shoulders and encouraging them. The Dasara traditional wrestling tournament was held on Sunday at the Sri D. Devaraj Urs Multipurpose Stadium on the Karnataka Exhibition Authority premises in Mysuru. The Chief Minister performed the mangalarati and watched the opening Malla Yuddha bout for some time, encouraging the wrestlers. The opening bout witnessed an exciting contest between 2025 Dasara Kanthirava Award winner Kamesh Patil of Belagavi and wrestler Srimanth Bhosale of Maharashtra. Wrestlers Srinivas and Mahesh served as the referees for the bout. Despite the tournament starting late, wrestling enthusiasts who had gathered to watch the matches cheered the contestants with whistles and applause, boosting their morale and adding to the excitement of the event. Urban Development and Mysuru District In-charge Minister Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Animal Husbandry and Sericulture Minister C. Puttarangashetty, MLAs Anil Chikkamadu, T.S. Srivatsa, Harish Gowda and D. Ravishankar, Dr B.R. Ambedkar Development Corporation Chairman C. Narendra, Karnataka Exhibition Authority Chairman Ayub Khan, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, Dasara Wrestling Subcommittee Chairman Srinivas Gowda, Special Officer L. Nagesh, Working President M. Dharmendra and Secretary Narasimha Murthy were among those present.