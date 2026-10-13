Chitradurga records 44,073 voters for graduates' poll

CH NEWS, CHITRADURGA A total of 44,073 graduate voters in Chitradurga district are eligible to vote in the Karnataka South-East Graduates' Constituency election scheduled for October 23. Deputy Commissioner S. Ramya announced that 55 polling stations have been established to conduct the election smoothly. Speaking at a press conference, she said the final electoral roll contains 25,551 men and 18,522 women. The previous list had 41,358 voters, and 2,715 new voters were added without removing any names from the earlier list. The number of polling stations has increased from 22 in the 2022 election to 55 this year. Around 350 election personnel have been appointed and are undergoing training in Bengaluru. The team includes presiding officers, assistant presiding officers, polling officers and micro-observers. Ten Candidates Remain in Contest The nomination process ended on October 6, and ten candidates remain in the contest after scrutiny. They include Congress candidate Shashi Hulikunte Math, BJP candidate K.M. Suresh/Someshwara and Sarva Janata Party candidate G.C. Patil, along with seven independent candidates. Voting will take place using ballot papers, with voters required to mark their preferences. The district administration and the District SVEEP Committee have prepared a demonstration video to explain the voting process. Voters can check the electoral roll online or contact helpline 1950 for assistance. Verification Process Completed Deputy Commissioner Ramya later met political party representatives and said verification of all 2,372 voters who received notices during the special electoral roll revision had been completed. Final orders will be issued shortly. She also clarified that no eligible voter's name had been removed based on Form 7 applications. Chitradurga has the highest number of graduate voters among the five districts covered by the constituency, which together have around 1.78 lakh voters. Officials said additional polling stations were established to manage the turnout. Election officials and political party representatives attended the meeting, where the final electoral roll with photographs was released.

At a Glance

• Total Voters: 44,073 registered graduate voters in Chitradurga. • Polling Stations: 55 booths established for voting. • Final Contestants: 10 candidates in the election fray. • Polling Date: October 23, 2026.