Chitradurga Deputy Commissioner orders accuracy in civil registration

CH NEWS, Chitradurga Deputy Commissioner S. Ramya has directed officials to ensure accuracy in birth and death registration, warning that errors in names, Aadhaar numbers, dates and gender details can cause serious difficulties for the public. She was speaking at the third quarterly district-level coordination committee meeting on the Civil Registration System held at her office on Saturday. Ramya expressed dissatisfaction over mistakes, including recording the mother’s Aadhaar number instead of the father’s, entering incorrect death dates, wrongly registering a newborn’s gender and using a living relative’s Aadhaar number in death records. Such errors can deprive people of essential benefits and force them to undergo lengthy procedures to correct official documents. She directed authorities to provide proper training to registrars and staff at Primary Health Centres, Community Health Centres and taluk hospitals. Reviewing taluk-wise statistics, she noted that birth registration in Holalkere was lagging behind expectations, with discrepancies between registered pregnant women and recorded births. She instructed officials to track deliveries occurring locally and elsewhere and ensure that every birth is registered. She appreciated Molakalmuru taluk for its commendable registration performance despite its smaller population and called for immediate corrective measures in areas with lower registration rates. District Statistical Officer N. Ravikumar said 1,347 registration units were operating across the district, including 94 health centres and 189 Gram Panchayats. Applications submitted more than 31 days after a birth or death are verified through Village Accountants and Panchayat Secretaries before being recommended to registration units. Events reported after one year require an order from a First Class Magistrate or Sub-Divisional Magistrate. Officials also highlighted the importance of collecting mobile numbers from parents, spouses or guardians through the e-Janma software to improve communication and certificate delivery. Deputy Secretary M. Babu, Project Director Reshma Hangal and representatives from several departments attended the meeting, along with statistical and agriculture officials. Ramya urged departments to address registration gaps and prevent mistakes through careful verification.

Officials must complete crop-cutting experiments promptly

Deputy Commissioner S. Ramya has directed Agriculture and Revenue Department officials to complete crop-cutting experiments within the stipulated timeframe, as crops are withering due to drought conditions. Chairing the District-Level Coordination Committee for Agricultural Statistics meeting on Saturday, she stressed the need to avoid errors and delays. Although Form-1 work is complete, officials must immediately conduct Form-2 experiments based on actual crop conditions without waiting for scheduled dates. Taluk-level officers must supervise fieldwork, guide staff and ensure accurate yield data. Several district and departmental officials attended the meeting.