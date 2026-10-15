Chitradurga CEO inspects rural employment scheme works

CH NEWS, Chitradurga Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Dr. S. Akash conducted a surprise inspection of lake and stream rejuvenation works under the VB-G RAM G scheme in Challakere taluk on Thursday. He directed officials to ensure timely wage payments and provide basic facilities for workers at work sites. Dr. Akash inspected the lake development project at Upparahatti village under Dodderi Gram Panchayat and the Garani Halla stream development work at Reddyhalli village under Gopanahalli Gram Panchayat. He checked workers’ online attendance through the National Mobile Monitoring System (NMMS) application and examined their job cards and bank passbooks to verify wage payments. During his interaction with workers, the CEO explained that employment previously provided under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act scheme was being offered under the renamed VB-G RAM G initiative from July 1. He said the scheme guarantees 125 days of employment per family annually and provides equal wages to men and women. Considering the drought conditions in the district, he encouraged rural residents to use the scheme to find employment within their villages instead of migrating to cities in search of work. Workers requested that wages be credited within 15 days of completing their work. Responding to their concerns, Dr. Akash instructed officials to take steps to ensure timely payments. He also directed them to provide first-aid kits, shaded resting areas and drinking water at work sites. The CEO later visited the Social Forestry Department and collected information about nursery saplings from Range Forest Officer Eshwarappa. At Neralagunte and N. Mahadevapura Gram Panchayats, he reviewed Jal Jeevan Mission works and reverse osmosis water plants. Dr. Akash also interacted with residents about drinking water availability. As no immediate problems were reported, he advised them to inform the taluk executive officer or Zilla Panchayat promptly if shortages arose. Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer Shashidhar and other district and taluk officials, Panchayat Development Officers, technical staff and scheme implementation workers accompanied him during the inspection.