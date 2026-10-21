Chalavadi demands immediate SDRF relief

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Senior BJP leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy has slammed the state government for failing to help suffering farmers. He strongly demanded that the government release State Disaster Response Fund money immediately. Speaking to reporters, Narayanaswamy pointed out that many growers are facing massive financial struggles. The government promised a small relief package of 2500 rupees. However, he claimed that not even a single rupee has actually reached the bank accounts of affected families. "Is asking for 25000 rupees per hectare considered politics?" Narayanaswamy asked. He urged leaders to distribute this money first before running to the central government for extra aid. He criticized the administration for holding a begging bowl instead of taking real action. According to him, empty promises will not save the agriculture sector. Narayanaswamy also compared the current situation with past efforts. He praised Union Minister Pralhad Joshi for stepping in quickly to resolve sugarcane growers' issues and end their protests. On the other hand, he accused the state administration of staging a mere show filled with empty letters and hollow speeches. Furthermore, the opposition leader demanded a 10000 rupee emergency grant to help stop rising farmer suicides. He argued that vulnerable citizens need urgent financial backing rather than endless political drama. Moving to other political matters, Narayanaswamy questioned the neutrality of the Home Minister. He stated that leaders in such high positions must act fairly and protect citizens instead of making excuses. He also criticized minister Priyank Kharge, claiming that talking too much only hides a lack of proper governance. In the end, the BJP leader urged authorities to stop playing games and focus on real ground problems. Farmers across the state are waiting for genuine support, not theatrical delays. The government must act fast to rebuild public trust and provide relief without further delay.