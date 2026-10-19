CESC Adds Another Guinness World Record to Its Crown 3,473 drones create a peacock design

The Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) has once again drawn global attention by setting another Guinness World Record with its spectacular drone show organised as part of the world-famous Mysuru Dasara celebrations. After creating a tiger design using drones and earning a Guinness World Record last year, CESC has added another feather to its cap this year by creating a design of the peacock, India’s national bird, using 3,473 drones. The new record was achieved during the drone show held on Sunday evening at the Torchlight Parade Grounds in Bannimantap, Mysuru. Thousands of drones illuminated the night sky with synchronised, colourful lights, forming an impressive peacock design that left thousands of spectators gathered at the venue spellbound. Among the 12 designs presented during the show, the peacock formation created using 3,473 drones earned the distinction of being the largest aerial display of a bird formed using drones, securing a place in the Guinness World Records. Following the performance, members of the Guinness World Records team, who arrived from London, officially announced the achievement and presented the Guinness World Records certificate to CESC Technical Director L. Lokesh and other officials. Drone show enthrals audiences for the second day The second day of the drone show also proved to be a major attraction, entertaining audiences with a dazzling display of lights and colours in the night sky. The Bannimantap grounds were packed with spectators who had gathered in large numbers to witness the spectacular event. The synchronised movements of thousands of illuminated drones created a series of captivating patterns in the sky, filling the audience with excitement and wonder. Before the drone show, renowned singers Manikanth Kadri and Anuradha Bhat, along with Bollywood singer Hamsika Iyer, entertained the audience with their melodious performances. MLA D. Ravishankar, Mysuru Regional Commissioner Nitesh Patil, and officials from CESC and the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) were among those present. Box Another feather in CESC’s cap During the 2025 Dasara celebrations, CESC earned a Guinness World Record by creating the image of a tiger, India’s national animal, in the sky using 2,983 drones. This year, the corporation has achieved another milestone with a distinctive peacock formation created using 3,473 drones, further strengthening its reputation for technological innovation and spectacular aerial displays during Mysuru Dasara.