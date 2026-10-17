Centre urged to clear Karnataka LPG backlog

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Karnataka Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, Rizwan Arshad, has officially written to Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, demanding immediate intervention to resolve a severe backlog of domestic cooking gas applications across the state. Pointing out that thousands of households are currently struggling due to a freeze on new releases, the state government has urged federal authorities to coordinate directly with major oil marketing companies to normalize supplies. The administrative crisis stems from a prolonged global liquefied petroleum gas disruption that has stalled the issuance of fresh domestic connections over the past several months. According to state records, approximately 36,000 applications remain pending as of August 2026, leaving newly formed households, low-income families, and urban migrants in a vulnerable position. With rapid urbanization, industrial expansion, and an influx of tech professionals heading to hubs like Bengaluru, the demand for clean cooking energy has surged dramatically, making current shortages acutely felt. In his comprehensive letter, Minister Arshad highlighted the heavy socioeconomic and health burdens forced upon citizens by this administrative delay. Without reliable access to standard cooking gas, marginalized communities and working-class families are often compelled to revert to traditional, unclean fuels such as firewood, charcoal, and kerosene. This reliance not only increases daily hardships for women and children tasked with gathering alternative fuel, but also triggers severe indoor air pollution, leading to chronic respiratory ailments and heightened household safety risks. Furthermore, the state government emphasized that smaller 5 kg cylinders remain financially unviable for middle-class and economically weaker sections due to steep pricing gaps compared to standard connections. Prolonged unavailability also opens doors for illegal black-market activities and unauthorized refills. The state administration has strongly appealed to the central government to prioritize Karnataka's growing energy requirements, clear the pending backlog, and direct fuel distributors to resume regular services for all eligible citizens following standard verification procedures.